Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM

All News 08:42 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 13,000 as the omicron variant has driven a surge in infections, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.

Kim made the remark at a COVID-19 response meeting, saying the spread of the highly contagious omicron has begun in full force.

Kim also announced a new testing regime to go into force Saturday, which will focus on administering rapid antigen tests.

