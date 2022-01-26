Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 03/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 05/-4 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/02 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 11/02 Sunny 10

(END)

