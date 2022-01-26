Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 03/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 05/-4 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/02 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 11/02 Sunny 10
(END)
