Following elbow surgery, Choo Shin-soo to join Landers' spring training in mid-Feb.

Choo, the veteran outfielder and designated hitter for the SSG Landers, had surgery on his left elbow in November in the United States, trying to fix ligament damage that had compromised him as an outfielder late last season. The Landers will open camp Monday, and the team official said Choo will try to get his final medical clearance in the U.S. in early February before reporting to the team in the middle of the month.

