Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis 2021 net profit up 54.7 pct to 2.36 tln won

All News 09:17 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 2.36 trillion won (US$2 billion), up 54.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 11.5 percent on-year to 2.04 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 13.9 percent to 41.7 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!