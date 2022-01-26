POSCO International 2021 net income up 55.3 pct to 356.5 bln won
All News 10:56 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 356.5 billion won (US$297.9 million), up 55.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 585.4 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 474.5 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 58.1 percent to 33.94 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 as omicron fears worsen
Most Saved
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 as omicron fears worsen
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM