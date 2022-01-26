Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International 2021 net income up 55.3 pct to 356.5 bln won

All News 10:56 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 356.5 billion won (US$297.9 million), up 55.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 585.4 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 474.5 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 58.1 percent to 33.94 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!