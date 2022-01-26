NSC discusses measures over risk of Russia-Ukraine conflict
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) has discussed tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including how the crisis will affect South Korea's economy and the situation in Northeast Asia, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over an NSC meeting Tuesday and checked measures to ensure the safety of Korean nationals in Ukraine, according to Park Soo-hyun, a senior presidential secretary for public communication.
The meeting also checked the impact of a Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Korean economy and the situation in Northeast Asia, Park said.
The nation's foreign, defense and intelligence agencies have been in in-depth discussions with the United States on safety measures for Korean nationals in Ukraine, Park said.
About 600 Korean nationals are currently staying in Ukraine, with most of them in the capital and other inland cities.
Tensions have escalated near Ukraine's border areas as the U.S. and its European allies have failed to reach an agreement with Russia to avert a potential military conflict.
