Seoul stocks up Wed. morning amid Fed uncertainties
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains from a technical rebound late Wednesday morning, with investors' eyes on the ongoing U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.041 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,727.4 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened higher as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the recent stock plunge.
On Tuesday, the key stock index closed at an almost 14-month low amid lingering uncertainties about the Fed's two-day policy meeting.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 2.58 percent amid expectations of the Fed's hawkish signals. The market consensus is that the Fed could make comments related to the first interest rate hike this year, widely expected in March.
The Fed's meeting results will be disclosed Thursday (Korea time) before the opening of the local stock market.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.54 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.42 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 3.73 percent, and financial heavyweight KB Financial Group advanced 3.33 percent.
Among losers, internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.33 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 as omicron fears worsen
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread