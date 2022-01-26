Scientists develop biosensor to detect COVID-19 variants within 30 min.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean scientists developed a screening biosensor that can detect COVID-19 variants within 30 minutes, whose test results are as accurate as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, a state-run science institute said Wednesday.
The team led by Lee Kwan-hyi of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) developed the highly sensitive and portable biosensor to screen variants through angiotensin-converting enzyme called ACE2.
ACE2 is a virus receptor shared by all known COVID-19 variants.
A PCR test, currently the most-used, is a molecular test that looks for the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. The results of a PCR test usually take at least a few hours.
The developed biosensor successfully detects COVID-19 in 30 minutes and showed sensitivity comparable to that of PCR tests, the KIST said.
On Wednesday, South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections reached yet another grim milestone of over 13,000 as fears worsened over the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread