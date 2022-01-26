Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical Q4 net profit up 21.5 pct. to 19.2 bln won

All News 12:35 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 19.2 billion won (US$16 million), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 1.9 percent on-year to 20.5 billion won. Revenue increased 19.4 percent to 537.3 billion won.
