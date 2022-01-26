Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical 2021 net income up 349.7 pct. to 133.8 bln won

All News 12:36 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 133.8 billion won (US$111.7 million), up 349.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 121.7 billion won, up 101.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 27 percent to 1.98 trillion won.
