Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q4 net profit down 58.7 pct. to 84.7 bln won
All News 13:42 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 84.7 billion won (US$70.7 million), down 58.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 21.2 percent on-year to 316.2 billion won. Sales increased 29.6 percent to 2.42 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
