Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2021 net income up 46.7 pct. to 915.4 bln won

All News 13:43 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 915.4 billion won (US$764.8 million), up 46.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.48 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 912.7 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 24.8 percent to 9.67 trillion won.
