Kia 2021 net profit up 220 pct to 4.76 tln won

All News 14:02 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 4.76 trillion won (US$4 billion), up 220 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.06 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.06 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 18.1 percent to 69.86 trillion won.
