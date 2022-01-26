1 more member of The Boyz tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Younghoon of K-pop boy group The Boyz tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday after Eric of the same band was infected, their agency said.
Younghoon tested negative along with nine other members in the first test conducted after Eric was confirmed to have the virus Monday, but he received the opposite result in the second test, IST Entertainment said on the 11-member group's official website for fans.
"Upon hearing about Younghoon's infection, other The Boyz members and staffers got tested, considering the incubation period of the virus, and are now waiting for the results," the agency said.
"We are currently taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities and will faithfully cooperate by fully complying with self-quarantine and other antivirus measures," it added.
It was the latest in the recent spate of coronavirus infections in the K-pop scene as the country's daily coronavirus cases shot up to over 13,000 on Wednesday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
Earlier, four members of boy group iKON -- Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-heong and Kim Dong-hyuk and Koo Junhoe -- tested positive, and Yoshi and Lee Seung-hoon of boy bands TREASURE and WINNER, respectively, followed suit.
Three members of another boy group WEi -- Kim Dong-han, Yoo Yong-ha and Kang Seok-hwa -- have also been suspending all their schedules after receiving positive test results.
