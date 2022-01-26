Emerging skeleton slider not getting caught up in pre-Olympic hype

Yun Sung-bin made history in 2018 by becoming the first South Korean slider to win an Olympic title. In this past International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season, though, Yun barely sniffed a medal. It was Jung Seung-gi, the 22-year-old in just his third senior season, who ended up being the only South Korean medalist during the World Cup season, with a bronze on New Year's Eve in Latvia.