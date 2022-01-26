Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Engineering & Construction 2021 net income up 141.3 pct. to 549.5 bln won

All News 14:46 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 549.5 billion won (US$458.9 million), up 141.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 753.5 billion won, up 37.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 6.5 percent to 18.06 trillion won.
