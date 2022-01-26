Lee vows to push for 4 1/2-day workweek
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he will push to shorten the workweek from five days to 4 1/2 days if elected in March.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party announced a set of campaign pledges for laborers at a workers' welfare center in Bucheon, just west of Seoul.
"I will begin a social dialogue for the introduction of a 4 1/2-day workweek and push for a trial project for its phased implementation," he said, offering to provide various incentives to businesses that take the lead in adopting a four- or 4 1/2-day workweek.
"Just because we stay at work longer, it doesn't mean our productivity is higher," he added, proposing to expand annual vacation days and child care leave.
Lee previously backed the idea of shifting to a four-day workweek but stopped short of adopting it as a campaign pledge amid resistance from within the government and the main opposition party.
Lee said his other pledges include the early realization of an income-based universal employment insurance system, the establishment of a government agency tasked with ensuring workers' safety and health, and the phased introduction of a universal insurance plan against occupational hazards.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread