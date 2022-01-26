S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed hope Wednesday that the two Koreas will meet each other during a World Forestry Congress session slated for May, saying it could offer a chance to work together on forestry issues.
Lee put forward the idea in his speech he delivered at a conference on inter-Korean cooperation against climate change.
"I hope that the South and the North will meet together in any format at the 15th World Forestry Congress to be held in Seoul in May this year and discuss ways for Korean Peninsula forestry cooperation in more detail," he said during the forum held in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
