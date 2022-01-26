Civil servant nabbed on charge of stealing over 11 bln won in public funds
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- A low-ranking official of the Seoul city government has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over 11 billion won (US$9.2 million) in public funds, police said Wednesday.
A 47-year-old Grade 7 official surnamed Kim, who works at the Gangdong Ward Office in southeastern Seoul, was apprehended Tuesday on charges of stealing 11.5 billion won from city coffers between December 2019 and February 2021, according to the Seoul Gangdong Police Station.
Kim is accused of stealing the huge sum of money from the waste disposal facility construction fund paid by the Seoul Housing & Communities Corp. (SH) to the Gangdong Ward Office. SH is a public company specializing in the capital's housing site development and urban redevelopment projects.
Kim, who was in charge of investment affairs at the ward office, allegedly received remittances from SH through a ward office account that he managed, instead of an SH dedicated account that cannot be withdrawn, police said.
He had transferred money from the ward office account to his personal account dozens of times for a little over one year, police said, adding a maximum amount of 500 million won was wired in a single day.
The ward office and SH reportedly did not notice Kim's embezzlement during the period. The crime came to light after Kim was transferred to another division in October last year and his successor reported a suspicious settlement of the SH fund account to the ward office.
Kim reportedly told police that he had used the embezzled public money to invest in stocks. Police found that Kim redeposited 3.8 billion won of the embezzled money in the ward office account in May 2020.
Kim told police that he had spent the remaining 7.7 billion won on stock investments and now no longer has any public funds left.
