Shinsegae 234,500 UP 3,000

SGBC 61,000 UP 300

Hyosung 81,500 DN 900

Nongshim 323,000 DN 1,000

KAL 27,200 UP 950

LG Corp. 75,000 UP 600

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,665 DN 60

POSCO CHEMICAL 116,500 DN 3,500

TaekwangInd 1,027,000 UP 2,000

BoryungPharm 11,900 DN 150

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 UP 200

SSANGYONGCNE 7,750 UP 90

LOTTE Fine Chem 69,900 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,150 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,800 DN 100

Kogas 35,050 DN 50

Hanwha 28,700 UP 200

DB HiTek 74,700 DN 1,800

CJ 77,600 UP 900

LX INT 23,950 UP 200

SK hynix 117,500 DN 500

Youngpoong 633,000 DN 6,000

Daesang 21,500 UP 100

ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,505 DN 20

NEXENTIRE 6,330 UP 60

CHONGKUNDANG 91,800 DN 600

KCC 355,500 UP 11,500

SKBP 78,300 DN 1,300

AmoreG 40,450 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 190,000 DN 4,500

BukwangPharm 10,450 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 98,300 DN 4,200

Daewoong 24,700 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 14,550 0

TaihanElecWire 1,760 0

Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 950

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 87,600 UP 200

(MORE)