KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 234,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 61,000 UP 300
Hyosung 81,500 DN 900
Nongshim 323,000 DN 1,000
KAL 27,200 UP 950
LG Corp. 75,000 UP 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,665 DN 60
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,027,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 11,900 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 7,750 UP 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,900 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,150 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,800 DN 100
Kogas 35,050 DN 50
Hanwha 28,700 UP 200
DB HiTek 74,700 DN 1,800
CJ 77,600 UP 900
LX INT 23,950 UP 200
SK hynix 117,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 633,000 DN 6,000
Daesang 21,500 UP 100
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,505 DN 20
NEXENTIRE 6,330 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 91,800 DN 600
KCC 355,500 UP 11,500
SKBP 78,300 DN 1,300
AmoreG 40,450 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 190,000 DN 4,500
BukwangPharm 10,450 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 98,300 DN 4,200
Daewoong 24,700 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 14,550 0
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 950
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 87,600 UP 200
