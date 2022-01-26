KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 38,300 UP 600
HITEJINRO 29,400 DN 500
Yuhan 57,300 DN 400
SLCORP 26,050 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 117,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 96,500 UP 1,600
DL 57,000 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 0
KIA CORP. 77,700 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 55
SAMSUNG SDS 145,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,550 DN 300
CUCKOO 17,800 UP 50
SNT MOTIV 44,100 UP 4,450
SKTelecom 56,600 UP 300
GCH Corp 21,900 DN 300
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 DN 30
POSCO 269,500 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 63,000 UP 1,400
LOTTE 27,050 DN 50
SamsungElec 73,300 DN 700
NHIS 11,450 UP 150
DongwonInd 223,000 DN 500
SK Discovery 40,800 UP 300
LS 50,800 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96600 DN1100
GC Corp 174,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 38,650 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 633,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 153,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,490 UP 140
KSOE 80,800 DN 2,200
Ottogi 440,500 DN 2,500
HtlShilla 71,200 DN 100
Hanmi Science 44,350 DN 750
SamsungElecMech 175,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 27,050 DN 50
Hanssem 73,800 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,360 UP 130
