SKC 147,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,750 DN 150

MS IND 25,300 DN 200

OCI 90,600 UP 2,200

LS ELECTRIC 48,800 DN 600

KorZinc 521,000 UP 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,260 UP 30

HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 46,300 DN 650

S-Oil 89,200 UP 2,900

LG Innotek 330,500 DN 18,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 UP 500

HMM 22,750 UP 600

HYUNDAI WIA 66,900 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 147,500 0

Mobis 229,000 DN 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 100

S-1 70,000 UP 900

ZINUS 66,500 DN 2,200

Hanchem 228,000 DN 4,500

DWS 52,800 DN 900

KEPCO 20,750 UP 100

SamsungSecu 40,450 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 9,800 DN 50

HyundaiElev 36,000 DN 300

Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 100

SK 219,500 DN 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 24,200 UP 850

Handsome 32,950 DN 650

Asiana Airlines 17,300 UP 550

COWAY 73,100 UP 3,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 500

IBK 10,300 UP 150

DONGSUH 25,850 DN 450

SamsungEng 21,550 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,900 0

SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 150

KT 31,400 UP 850

(MORE)