KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 147,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,750 DN 150
MS IND 25,300 DN 200
OCI 90,600 UP 2,200
LS ELECTRIC 48,800 DN 600
KorZinc 521,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,260 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 46,300 DN 650
S-Oil 89,200 UP 2,900
LG Innotek 330,500 DN 18,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 UP 500
HMM 22,750 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 66,900 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 0
Mobis 229,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 100
S-1 70,000 UP 900
ZINUS 66,500 DN 2,200
Hanchem 228,000 DN 4,500
DWS 52,800 DN 900
KEPCO 20,750 UP 100
SamsungSecu 40,450 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 9,800 DN 50
HyundaiElev 36,000 DN 300
Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 100
SK 219,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,200 UP 850
Handsome 32,950 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,300 UP 550
COWAY 73,100 UP 3,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 500
IBK 10,300 UP 150
DONGSUH 25,850 DN 450
SamsungEng 21,550 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,900 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 150
KT 31,400 UP 850
