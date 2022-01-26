KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL120500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,450 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,900 UP 400
KT&G 78,700 UP 400
DHICO 17,900 UP 700
Doosanfc 38,300 UP 100
LG Display 21,100 DN 150
Kangwonland 24,550 UP 300
NAVER 313,000 DN 9,000
Kakao 86,900 DN 700
NCsoft 562,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 90,600 UP 600
DSME 19,550 UP 100
HDSINFRA 6,010 DN 20
DWEC 5,470 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 355,000 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 178,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,600 UP 1,100
LGH&H 959,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 664,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 2,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,750 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 129,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 156,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 21,250 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 129,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,100 UP 700
KIH 72,900 DN 1,400
GS 38,150 UP 250
CJ CGV 21,050 DN 450
LIG Nex1 59,700 DN 300
Fila Holdings 30,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 UP 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 2,995 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 20,650 DN 400
