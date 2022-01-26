KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 232,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 29,650 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 59,100 UP 2,000
Hansae 23,500 DN 650
Youngone Corp 45,350 DN 1,100
CSWIND 50,000 DN 1,200
GKL 13,050 UP 400
KOLON IND 61,500 0
HanmiPharm 244,000 DN 3,000
Meritz Financial 46,950 DN 1,550
BNK Financial Group 8,020 UP 50
emart 133,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 36,000 0
PIAM 41,600 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 54,000 UP 600
DoubleUGames 50,700 UP 750
COSMAX 72,800 DN 900
MANDO 51,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 DN 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,850 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,850 DN 400
Netmarble 115,500 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 276,500 DN 14,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S47400 UP200
ORION 97,200 DN 2,600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 158,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 14,400 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 429,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 441,500 DN 11,500
SKBS 169,000 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,350 UP 350
KakaoBank 40,550 UP 300
HYBE 251,500 DN 19,500
SK ie technology 137,500 DN 5,500
DL E&C 112,000 DN 1,500
kakaopay 137,000 DN 500
SKSQUARE 57,200 UP 500
(END)
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread