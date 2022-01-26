Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Innotek 2021 net income up 276.2 pct. to 888.3 bln won

All News 15:54 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 888.3 billion won (US$741.7 million), up 276.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 85.6 percent on-year to 1.26 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 56.6 percent to 14.94 trillion won.
