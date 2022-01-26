Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Display turns to profits in 2021

All News 15:54 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 1.33 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), swinging from a loss of 76.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 2.23 trillion, compared with a loss of 36.5 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 23.1 percent to 29.87 trillion won.
