GS E&C 2021 net income up 28.8 pct to 424.6 bln won

All News 16:12 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 424.6 billion won (US$354.5 million), up 28.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 13.9 percent on-year to 646.2 billion won. Annual sales decreased 10.7 percent to 9.03 trillion won.
