Manufacturers' biz sentiment down for February
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment worsened for February amid worries over sluggish demand from video, communication and equipment sectors, central bank data showed Thursday.
The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 90 for February, down from 92 for this month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index measures manufacturers' prospects for business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The fall is attributed to the prospect for sluggish demand in the electronic, video, communication equipment and metal processing sectors.
The BSI for non-manufacturing businesses, however, rose to 82 for February from January's 78 amid expectations demand will grow for software development.
