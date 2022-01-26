Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis 2021 net income up 29.2 pct to 783.2 bln won

All News 16:11 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 783.2 billion won (US$653.9 million), up 29.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 70.1 percent on-year to 1.12 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 31.8 percent to 21.77 trillion won.
