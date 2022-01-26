Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Q4 net income up 97.6 pct to 90 bln won

All News 16:26 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 90 billion won (US$75.1 million), up 97.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 99.9 percent on-year to 146.6 billion won. Revenue increased 41.7 percent to 1.06 trillion won.
