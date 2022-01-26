Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung 2021 net income up 44210.4 pct to 540.6 bln won

All News 16:27 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 540.6 billion won (US$451.4 million), up 44210.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 640.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 137.1 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 36.3 percent to 3.53 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!