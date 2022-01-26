S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 26, 2022
All News 16:34 January 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.455 1.453 +0.2
2-year TB 1.963 1.960 +0.3
3-year TB 2.156 2.174 -1.8
10-year TB 2.573 2.576 -0.3
2-year MSB 1.981 1.973 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.713 2.725 -1.2
91-day CD 1.490 1.480 +1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
Most Saved
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official