Samsung C&T Q4 net profit down 13.5 pct to 233.4 bln won

All News 16:49 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 233.4 billion won (US$194.9 million), down 13.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 327.2 billion won, up 27.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 19.3 percent to 9.76 trillion won.
