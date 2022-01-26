Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T 2021 net income up 57.6 pct to 1.82 tln won

All News 16:50 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 1.82 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 57.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 39.5 percent on-year to 1.19 trillion won. Annual sales increased 14 percent to 34.45 trillion won.
(END)

