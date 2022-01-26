K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel will make his acting debut in Disney+'s new coming-of-age romantic drama series "Rookie Cops."
The 16-episode series is a lighthearted youth romance that revolves around Wi Seung-hyun (Kang) and his seven other classmates, including Go Eun-gang (Chae Soo-bin), freshmen at the National Police University. Seung-hyun and his friends make many mistakes and go through unexpected troubles on their way to become full-fledged police officers.
It has already been the talk of the town even before its world premier, as it is the first Korean-language original project produced by Disney+ and is Kang's small screen debut.
Kang, who rose to fame after winning South Korea's reality competition series "Produce 101" in 2017, said he had been fascinated by "Rookie Cops" while he kept in mind that he would start his acting career some day in the future.
"When asked about my acting plans, I used to answer that acting was for professional actors and I would learn more and do my best if I was given a chance," he said in a press conference held online Wednesday, introducing himself as a "rookie actor."
"But when reading the screenplay of 'Rookie Cops,' I was just charmed by its energy and youthful spirit that young actors about my age can create," he said.
He takes the role of Seung-hyun, who wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, an active high-ranking police officer. He places first on the college entrance exam for the National Police University.
"Seung-hyun is a typical young police officer who is so enthusiastic and energetic that he cannot stand seeing injustice," said Kang. "But at the same time, he is a bashful and kind boy."
The 25-year-old singer and actor said he tried to put much more effort into producing quality action scenes to better portray a passionate up-and-coming police officer.
"At the beginning, I thought dancing and performing stunts were similar, but they were different," said Kang, laughing. "I was just a beginner at a stunt training center. I tried hard, because I wanted to do well and make up for my weakness."
Director Kim Byung-soo, who has made many hit TV series, including the mystery "Nine: Nine Times Time Travel" (2013) and the fantasy romance "The Bride of Habaek" (2017), said "Rookie Cops" will resonate not only with young people but also with the old generation, as its episodes will help them recall their past memories on campus.
"Set at the police university, 'Rookie Cops' portrays how would-be police officers live and grow through fights against bureaucrats," he said. "All eight characters had excellent on-screen chemistry, and I was happy to work with them."
"Rookie Cops" will be available from Wednesday, with two episodes released every week.
