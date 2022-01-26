S. Korea, UAE hold high-level talks on forming joint bidding team for nuclear energy projects
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a high-level meeting on Wednesday and agreed to establish a joint bidding team for nuclear energy projects in third-party countries, the foreign ministry said.
The agreement was reached in the fourth session of their high-level consultation on nuclear energy, led by Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE minister of energy and industry, held through video links, according to the ministry.
Both sides also agreed to conduct joint research on aging of concrete structures, taking into consideration the UAE's climate conditions, and begin separate performance analysis research on accident tolerant fuel (ATF), which prevents hydrogen from exploding in a nuclear accident.
In addition, the two sides consulted on conducting a joint survey on small module reactors (SMR) and also agreed to expand cooperation in nuclear security training.
The discussion came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the UAE earlier this month and agreed to boost their special strategic partnership.
In 2009, a KEPCO-led consortium won a US$20 billion contract to build four nuclear reactors in Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, marking South Korea's first export of its homegrown commercial atomic power plant.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM