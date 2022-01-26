Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold phone talks over N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and Russia talked over the phone Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov amid rising tension after the North last week hinted at lifting its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
"The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the latest situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's spate of missile launches, and discussed ways to prevent the situation from further aggravation," the ministry said in a release.
Noh emphasized the need to restart the stalled talks with Pyongyang to address the rising threat from its nuclear and missile program and called for Russia's "constructive" role in defusing tension on the peninsula, it noted.
Tensions have ratcheted up in recent weeks after the North conducted four ballistic missile tests -- including two of what it claims to be a hypersonic missile -- since the start of the year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30 and 12 years, respectively, for fatal abuse of niece
-
(LEAD) Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread