Philip Goldberg tapped as new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea: source

All News 23:09 January 26, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat currently serving as U.S. ambassador to Colombia, has been tapped to serve as new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, an informed source here said Wednesday.

Goldberg, if appointed, will replace Harry Harris who stepped down last year when President Joe Biden took office.

"I understand Goldberg has been tapped as new ambassador (to South Korea)," the source told Yonhap News Agency while speaking on condition of anonymity.

The captured image from the website of the U.S. Department of State shows Philip Goldberg, who is said to have been tapped as new U.S. ambassador to South Korea. The career ambassador is currently serving as U.S. ambassador to Colombia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A senior official at South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae earlier said the U.S. government has notified Seoul of its intention to name Goldberg as new chief of its mission to Seoul.

Goldberg served as coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1874 on North Korea in 2009-2010 before serving as U.S. ambassador to the Philippines between 2013 and 2016.

He has also served as ambassador to Bolivia and assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research.

He holds the rank of career ambassador, which is the highest diplomatic rank in U.S. foreign service, according to the Department of State.

