(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 27)

The two-way debate itself is not illegitimate. The Public Office Election Law allows a candidate from a political party with more than five seats or a party that won more than 3 percent of votes in the previous election or a candidate who got more than 5 percent approval on average in polls to participate in TV debates hosted by the National Election Commission as mandated by the law. In the case of TV debates organized by the press, they don't have to follow the guidelines. And a debate among too many candidates is not ideal. Nevertheless, since a court decision has been reached, each party must fix a date for a three-way TV debate as soon as possible to offer the voters a precious chance to judge their qualifications as head of state.