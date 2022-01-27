Today in Korean history
January 27, 2022
Jan. 28
1898 -- The first telephone service starts in Korea.
1981 -- President Chun Doo-hwan visits the United States to meet with U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Kazakhstan.
2003 -- Lee Jong-wook is elected as director-general of the World Health Organization, becoming the first South Korean to head an international agency.
2011 -- The wounded captain of a South Korean freighter attacked by Somali pirates is airlifted home.
2019 -- South Korea confirms a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak at a farm less than 80 kilometers south of Seoul.
