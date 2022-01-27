Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Naver Q4 net income down 38.6 pct. to 235.7 bln won

All News 07:49 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 235.7 billion won (US$196.8 million), down 38.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 351.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 323.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 27.4 percent to 1.92 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
