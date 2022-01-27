Naver 2021 net profit up 1842.4 pct. to 16.41 tln won
All News 07:50 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 16.41 trillion won (US$13.7 billion), up 1842.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 1.32 trillion won, up 9.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 28.5 percent to 6.81 trillion won.
