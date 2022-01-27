N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in Pyongyang's sixth such launch this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.
Pyongyang apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11.
The recent bouts of the North's saber-rattling came as the United States has been stepping up sanctions pressure amid a protracted deadlock in its nuclear negotiations with the recalcitrant regime.
