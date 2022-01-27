Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2021 net income up 71.6 pct. to 484.9 bln won

All News 08:50 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 484.9 billion won (US$404.9 million), up 71.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 738.3 billion won, up 32.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 6.7 percent to 8.68 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!