Hyundai-Rotem 2021 net income up 129.4 pct to 51.4 bln won

All News 08:57 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 51.4 billion won (US$42.9 million), up 129.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 80.2 billion won, down 2.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 3.1 percent to 2.87 trillion won.
