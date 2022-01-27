Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:12 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 0
Incheon 02/-5 Cloudy 0
Suwon 04/-5 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-8 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 10
Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Busan 11/02 Cloudy 0
