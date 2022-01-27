Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS Q4 net profit down 37.2 pct. to 110.8 bln won

All News 09:06 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 110.8 billion won (US$92.2 million), down 37.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 49.2 percent on-year to 144.3 billion won. Sales increased 29.2 percent to 3.93 trillion won.
