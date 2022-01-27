Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS 2021 net profit up 39.8 pct. to 633.4 bln won

All News 09:06 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 633.4 billion won (US$527.4 million), up 39.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 808.1 billion won, down 7.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 23.7 percent to 13.63 trillion won.
