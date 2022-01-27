Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil shifts to black in 2021

All News 09:17 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), swinging from a loss of 796.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 2.3 trillion, compared with a loss of 1.09 trillion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 63.2 percent to 27.46 trillion won.
