Seoul stocks open steeply lower on FOMC results, Russia-Ukraine risk
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Thursday as investors digest the U.S. central bank's policy meeting results and the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 26.94 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,682.3 points as of 9:18 a.m.
Stocks came off to a weak start after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signaled rate hikes in March.
The escalating Russia-Ukraine political tensions also sapped the investor appetite for risky assets.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite inched up 0.02 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.38 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.55 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.8 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,202.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for faster response measures to fight omicron wave
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread